News / Business / Petrol, diesel prices on August 21: Check latest rates in your city

Petrol, diesel prices on August 21: Check latest rates in your city

ByHT News Desk
Aug 21, 2023 08:51 AM IST

In Delhi, petrol and diesel prices stood at ₹96.72 and ₹89.62 per litre, respectively on Monday.

Petrol and diesel prices can vary across different states in India due to factors like local taxes, value-added tax (VAT), freight charges, and other regional considerations. The prices have remained consistent for over a year, with the most recent adjustments occurring in May 2022. Check the latest petrol and diesel prices in your metropolitan city as of Monday here:

In Gurugram, the prices of petrol and diesel stood at 97.18 and 90.05 per litre respectively. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)
CityPetrol(Rs/litre)Diesel(Rs/litre)
Delhi96.7289.62
Kolkata106.0392.76
Mumbai106.3194.27
Chennai102.6394.24
Bengaluru101.9487.89

Among other cities, the petrol and diesel prices in Noida are 96.65 and 89.82 per litre respectively, as reported by Good Returns, citing the 6 am update provided by oil marketing companies in India. In Gurugram, the prices of petrol and diesel stood at 97.18 and 90.05 per litre respectively. In Hyderabad, the price of petrol stood at 109.80 per litre and that of diesel was 97.82 per litre.

The pricing of fuels in India is subject to regulation by the central government and is influenced by factors like excise duty, base prices, and cap prices. The collection of excise duty is managed by the central government, while the collection of Value Added Tax (VAT) falls under the jurisdiction of individual states. Owing to the application of distinct VAT rates by each state, fuel prices can diverge accordingly.

