Home / Business / Petrol, diesel prices on May 4: Check rates in your city

Petrol, diesel prices on May 4: Check rates in your city

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
May 04, 2023 10:05 AM IST

The previous pan-India revision to petrol and diesel rates was done on May 21 last year.

On Thursday, petrol and diesel prices are unchanged in major cities, which means that 1 litre of each continues to be available for 96.72 and 89.62 respectively in Delhi. In Mumbai, on the other hand, customers must continue to pay 106.31 for a litre of petrol, and 94.27 for an equal quantity of diesel.

In Chennai, meanwhile, a litre each of petrol and diesel remains at 102.63 and 94.72, respectively, while in Kolkata, the rates are still at 106.03 per litre and 92.76 per litre.

Petrol and diesel prices in other major cities on May 4, 2023

CityPetrol ( per litre)Diesel ( per litre)
Ahmedabad 96.49 92.23
Bengaluru 101.94 87.89
Chandigarh 96.20 84.26
Gurugram 96.84 89.72
Hyderabad 109.66 97.82
Lucknow 96.57 89.65
Noida 96.65 90.05
Pune 106.17 92.68

In India, oil marketing companies (OMCs) such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum revise fuel prices on daily basis, doing so by taking into account the international crude oil rates. Fuel prices, whether new or unchanged, are announced at 6 am each day.

Also, it must be noted that fuel prices vary across states. This is because of factors such as Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.

