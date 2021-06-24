Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Petrol price at 103.89 in Mumbai, hiked by 26 paise


ANI | , New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 24, 2021 09:55 AM IST
Rates have been increased across the country and differ from state to state depending on the incidence of value-added tax.

Petrol prices in Mumbai reached a new high of 103.89 per litre on Thursday and have been increased by 26 paise per litre while the diesel is priced at 95.79 per litre.

In New Delhi, the petrol prices have been increased by 26 paise is now being sold at 97.50 per litre and diesel prices have become dearer by 7 paise and stood at 88.30 a litre today. On Wednesday, petrol was available at 97.50 per litre and diesel at 88.23 per litre in the national capital.

Petrol and diesel prices per litre in Chennai were at 98.88 and 92.89 respectively while in Kolkata the price petrol and diesel of it stood at 97.63 and 91.15 per litre respectively.

Rates have been increased across the country and differ from state to state depending on the incidence of value-added tax.

The fuel prices continue to soar across the country and have crossed 100 in many states.

Meanwhile, Congress will launch an agitation against inflation and rising fuel prices, sources said on Monday.

According to the sources, the Congress party is preparing to hit the streets against the issue of inflation.

To corner the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre, the top leaders of Congress are likely to make a strategy in the meeting to agitate against the rising fuel prices and inflation. The meeting will be held via video conferencing and start at 10 am.

Recently, Congress held a nationwide demonstration against the high prices of petrol and diesel.

