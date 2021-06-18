Petrol price crosses 103 in Mumbai, 100 in Bengaluru. Check latest rates in your city today

Petrol and diesel prices were on Friday raised for the tenth time this month and have breached all records. According to price notification by the oil retailers, after the latest revision petrol in Delhi will cost ₹96.93 per litre and diesel is currently retailing at ₹87.69. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold at ₹103.08 per litre and for diesel, consumers will have to pay ₹95.14 per litre.

Chennai also saw an increase in fuel prices with petrol rising to ₹98.14 per litre and diesel for ₹92.31. In Kolkata, petrol was sold at ₹96.84 per litre and diesel at ₹90.54 per litre following the price rise on the day.

In Bhopal, petrol price stands at ₹105.13 per litre and diesel at ₹96.35. Karnataka's Bengaluru is also among the state capitals where fuel price has crossed the ₹100-mark with petrol being sold at ₹100.17 and diesel at ₹92.97. Last month, Bhopal became the first state capital to breach the ₹100-mark in petrol prices. Jaipur, Mumbai and Hyderabad joined the list of the cities on Monday.

In Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar district, people have to pay the most for fuel in the country as petrol is priced at ₹108.07 a litre and diesel ₹100.82. Petrol is being sold at over ₹100 in seven states and Union territories of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Ladakh.