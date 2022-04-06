Petrol, diesel prices hike: 10 increased in 16 days, 80 paise up today

Petrol and diesel prices today April 6, 2022: Fuel prices were hiked once again on Wednesday by 80 paise a litre, the 14th price hike in the duration of 15 days. Petrol and diesel prices have gone up by ₹10 per litre each in the past 16 days, after a four-and-half-month long hiatus in rate revision ended on March 22.

Rates vary from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxation, with Mumbai having the highest fuel prices among the metro cities.

In Delhi, petrol can be bought for ₹105.41 per litre, while diesel now costs ₹96.67 per litre, according to the latest notification by state-owned fuel retailers. In Mumbai, petrol and diesel prices per litre were listed at ₹120.51 per litre, increased by 84 paise, and ₹104.77 per litre, increased by 85 paise.

The Centre has been facing the heat from opposition parties over the non-stop rise in petrol and diesel prices. On Tuesday, Aam Aadmi Party's Sanjay Singh took a jibe at the Centre over the rising fuel prices saying that by "80-20" the BJP meant that they will increase the price of petrol-diesel by 80 paise each for 20 continuous days.

“During the entire election in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP kept saying that we are contesting on 80-20. They were trying to say that we will continue to increase the price of petrol and diesel by 80-80 paise continuously for 20 days. That's what they do, giving sweet poison,” Singh was quoted as saying.

Union petroleum minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that the fuel price hike in India was only 5 per cent between April 2021 and March 2022, despite the Russia-Ukraine war having impacted crude oil prices across the world Fuel prices have increased over 50 per cent in some other developed and developing nations in the aftermath of the war, he added.

"We are not the only country impacted by the war," the minister said, adding that petrol prices have gone up by over 50 per cent in countries like the US, the UK, Canada, Germany, and Sri Lanka.

