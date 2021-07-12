Petrol prices hiked again, diesel prices down after 2 months. Check rates here

Petrol prices across India again saw a rise on Monday while prices of diesel witnessed a slight reduction after two months, according to the latest notification issued by oil retailers. While the fuel prices remained stable on Sunday, the latest revision on Monday showed that petrol prices rose by 28-30 paise while diesel prices reduced by 14-16 paise.

Petrol prices in the national capital Delhi touched ₹101.19 per litre on Monday while a litre of diesel fetched ₹89.72. In Mumbai, the price of petrol was ₹107.20 per litre while that of diesel dropped to ₹97.29 per litre. On July 10, diesel was priced at ₹97.46 per litre in India’s financial capital.

In Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal, prices of petrol have climbed to ₹109.53 per litre while diesel is being sold at ₹98.50 per litre. Petrol and diesel prices in Kolkata cost ₹101.35 per litre and ₹92.81 per litre, respectively. While in Chennai, prices of diesel have dropped to ₹94.24 per litre and petrol has increased to ₹101.91 per litre.

Here are the latest prices of petrol and diesel in some of India’s major cities:

Delhi: Price of petrol- ₹101.19 per litre; Price of diesel- ₹89.72 per litre

Mumbai: Price of petrol- ₹107.20 per litre; Price of diesel- ₹97.29 per litre

Bhopal: Price of petrol- ₹109.53 per litre; Price of diesel- 98.50 per litre

Kolkata: Price of petrol- ₹101.35 per litre; Price of diesel- ₹92.81 per litre

Chennai: Price of petrol- ₹101.91 per litre; Price of diesel- ₹94.24 per litre

Bengaluru: Price of petrol- ₹104.58 per litre; Price of diesel- ₹95.09 per litre

For the past few weeks, opposition parties in India including the Congress and the Trinamool Congress (TMC), have launched protest against the exorbitant rise in fuel prices. The Congress on Friday held a signature campaign at all petrol pumps in the national capital and accused the Centre and the Delhi government of making enormous profits from the hike in fuel prices. The TMC, meanwhile, launched a two-day protest across West Bengal and several MPs, legislators and other leaders of the party held rallies.

The farmers, who have been protesting against the Centre’s three new farm laws since last year, also raised their voices against the hike in fuel prices. The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), which is an umbrella body of 40 farmer groups, called a two-hour-long protest on July 8 from 10 am to 12 noon, where farmers in different parts of the country held protests and demanded the rates of petrol, diesel and cooking oil should be halved with immediate effect.