Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Petrol and Diesel Prices Today, October 8: OMCs keep rates unchanged, check latest for your city

Petrol and Diesel Prices Today, October 8: OMCs keep rates unchanged, check latest for your city

business
Published on Oct 08, 2022 09:53 AM IST

Petrol and Diesel Prices Today, October 8, 2022: Including today, fuel rates have been steady since May 21, when the previous pan-India revision was made.

The previous pan-India revision to fuel prices was made on May 21 (Representative Image)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Petrol and diesel rates remained unchanged on Saturday, which means that fuel prices across the country have now been steady for 140 consecutive days, or 20 weeks (starting May 21). Therefore, in Delhi, a litre each of petrol and diesel continues to be available at 96.72 and 89.62 respectively.

Also Read: CNG, PNG prices hiked amid festive season starting today. Details here

In Mumbai, the two fuel components are still retailing at 106.31 and 94.27 per litre, respectively. Meanwhile, the cost of a litre each of petrol and diesel, in that order, in some major cities are as follows: 102.63, 94.24. (Chennai), 106.03, 92.76 (Kolkata), 101.94, 87.89 (Bengaluru), 109.66, 97.82 (Hyderabad), 96.42, 92.17 (Ahmedabad), 108.48, 93.72 (Jaipur), 96.57, 89.76 (Lucknow), and 96.20, 84.26 (Chandigarh).

In India, oil marketing companies (OMCs) such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum review fuel prices on a daily basis, and rates are revised or kept unchanged. The revision, if any, comes into effect at 6am every day.

Also, you can check fuel rates daily by sending an SMS. Indian Oil customers should type RSP on their phone and send to 9224992249, while Hindustan Petroleum customers need to type HPPRICE and send to 9222201122. On the other hand, Bharat Petroleum customers can type RSP and send to 9223112222.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
petrol prices diesel prices
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP