Petrol and Diesel Prices Today, October 8: OMCs keep rates unchanged, check latest for your city

Petrol and diesel rates remained unchanged on Saturday, which means that fuel prices across the country have now been steady for 140 consecutive days, or 20 weeks (starting May 21). Therefore, in Delhi, a litre each of petrol and diesel continues to be available at ₹96.72 and ₹89.62 respectively.

In Mumbai, the two fuel components are still retailing at ₹106.31 and ₹94.27 per litre, respectively. Meanwhile, the cost of a litre each of petrol and diesel, in that order, in some major cities are as follows: ₹102.63, ₹94.24. (Chennai), ₹106.03, ₹92.76 (Kolkata), ₹101.94, ₹87.89 (Bengaluru), ₹109.66, ₹97.82 (Hyderabad), ₹96.42, ₹92.17 (Ahmedabad), ₹108.48, ₹93.72 (Jaipur), ₹96.57, ₹89.76 (Lucknow), and ₹96.20, ₹84.26 (Chandigarh).

In India, oil marketing companies (OMCs) such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum review fuel prices on a daily basis, and rates are revised or kept unchanged. The revision, if any, comes into effect at 6am every day.

Also, you can check fuel rates daily by sending an SMS. Indian Oil customers should type RSP on their phone and send to 9224992249, while Hindustan Petroleum customers need to type HPPRICE and send to 9222201122. On the other hand, Bharat Petroleum customers can type RSP and send to 9223112222.

