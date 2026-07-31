Planning to buy a home? Let your down payment grow while you select the right one

Saving for a home down payment is different from most other financial goals. The timeline is usually fixed, the amount is significant, and there is little room for the value to fall short right when it’s needed the most. For investors who know roughly when they will need to make that payment, matching an investment’s tenure to that date can matter more than chasing the highest possible return. Here's how bonds can be used to work toward that goal with a predictable outcome.

When your goal has a date, your investment should too.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

A down payment grows better when time and money move in sync.

To explore more insights on bonds and diversification, click here.

Note to the Reader: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustantimes.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}