PM Modi to address first Audit Diwas today. Here's more on it

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday will address an event that would mark the first Audit Diwas at the office of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG).

Modi will also unveil the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on the occasion, an official release said on Monday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taking to Twitter, the PM wrote on Monday, "At 10:30 AM tomorrow, I would be taking part in the programme to mark the first Audit Diwas."

"Audit Diwas seeks to highlight the rich contributions of CAG to boost transparency and good governance," he added.

A PTI report said Audit Diwas was being celebrated to mark the historic origin of the institution of CAG and the contribution it had made to the governance, transparency and accountability over the past several years. The institution was founded in 1858.

CAG Girish Chandra Murmu will also be present on the occasion.

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON