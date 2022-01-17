PM Modi to deliver special address at World Economic Forum's Davos Agenda today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Monday deliver a special address at the World Economic Forum's (WEF) Davos Agenda on Monday. According to the WEF website, the address is scheduled to take place at 1600 hours Central European Time (CET) or 8.30pm IST.

The event is being held in virtual mode from January 17-21 due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.

Several heads of state will address the event including Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and EU Commission's chief Ursua von der Leyen.

The event will also witness the participation of top industry leaders, international organisations and civil society, who will deliberate on critical challenges being faced by the world today and discuss how to address them.

According to WEF Agenda website, the virtual plenaries will be aligned with the annual meeting objective of “orienting global leaders on the imperatives of the year ahead”.

Geneva-based WEF said radically different pandemic experiences have exacerbated global divisions, while vaccine inequities, combined with new strains, have also slowed international economic recovery. It is now urging all the world leaders to prioritise proactive collaboration.

The WEF has been holding its annual meeting in the Swiss ski resort of Davos every year, but it has been deferred due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.

A week-long online 'Davos Agenda' summit is being held in its place. Two virtual summits are expected in the online summit - one on Covid-19 and the second on technology cooperation in the fourth industrial revolution.

There would be sessions on energy transition, scaling up climate innovation and Latin America outlook.

The other listed speakers for the online summit are: US treasury secretary Janet L Yellen, IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva and European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde.

The dialogue will be a springboard to the annual meeting in Davos, scheduled for early summer.