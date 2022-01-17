Vaccination added strength to India’s Covid battle in last 1 year: Modi

India’s vaccination drive against Covid-19 has added great strength to the fight against the pandemic and has resulted in saving lives and protecting livelihoods, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday, as the programme completed one year.

A total of a total of around 1.57 billion doses has been administered across the country to nearly 908 million people during this period, according to government data.

Lauding the exceptional role of doctors, nurses and healthcare workers, Modi said: “I salute each and every individual who is associated with the vaccination drive.”

“When we see glimpses of people being vaccinated in remote areas, or our healthcare workers taking the vaccines there, our hearts and minds are filled with pride,” he said.

Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya, in a tweet, said that India crossed the landmark milestone of administering 100 million vaccine doses on April 1 last year.

“As a result of the country’s solidarity and Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji’s commitment during the Corona crisis that the country not only manufactured a vaccine but also inoculated a large part of the population in a very short time. This one year of vaccination campaign shows India’s resolve,” he said in another tweet.

Union minister Amit Shah also lauded the leadership and determination of the Prime Minister and the continuous efforts of the people in the country.

“Leadership and determination of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the continuous efforts of the people in India have proved that if the government and the people of a country unite to achieve a common goal, then the country can conquer every challenge and make the impossible possible,” he tweeted.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said: “Earlier, about 30-40% people needed to be admitted when they got infected, but now, only 3-4% people need to be admitted, this has been possible only through vaccination... I’m proud that over 107.2 million Covid-19 doses were inoculated in the state till January 15, including the first, second, and precaution doses.”

BJP chief J P Nadda said, “The world stood up and applauded us.” Over the past year, India has come together in this fight against Covid, he said, extending gratitude to health workers besides the masses for their efforts to make the drive a success.

Hitting out at the government, Congress secretary Pranav Jha said: “We have been able to fully vaccinate only 64% of our population and the third wave has already hit us. The Centre rather than upping the testing has issued an advisory for reducing the testing. Our doctors, nurses and healthcare workers are badly hit. Hospitals are running with bare minimum strength. I don’t know if that should be a reason to celebrate or a reason to review the strategy!”

