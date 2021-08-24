‘Price competitiveness key to increase exports’

Union commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal on Monday told industry associates that price and quality competitiveness are keys to increase exports that require sector-specific efforts, and the government will engage with each sector to ensure to create a robust and vibrant business environment in India.

He asked exports units to report non-tariff barriers they face in other countries so that India could take appropriate response.

“The story has just begun,” the minister said urging industry associations to suggest more ways to reduce compliance burden, a statement said.