‘Price competitiveness key to increase exports’

He asked exports units to report non-tariff barriers they face in other countries so that India could take appropriate response.
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 24, 2021 01:22 AM IST
“The story has just begun,” the minister said urging industry associations to suggest more ways to reduce compliance burden, a statement said.

Union commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal on Monday told industry associates that price and quality competitiveness are keys to increase exports that require sector-specific efforts, and the government will engage with each sector to ensure to create a robust and vibrant business environment in India.

