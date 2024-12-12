Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Dec 12, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Private sector profit grew 4x in last 4 years, but salaries stagnant: Report

ByHT News Desk
Dec 12, 2024 11:48 AM IST

The situation has worsened for workers even in formal sectors due to low or negative growth in real incomes, as wages have not kept up with inflation.

The government has raised concerns over the country's slowing economic growth, which dropped to 5.4 percent in July-September, citing the gap between corporate profits, which have grown four-fold over the past four years and the stagnation of employee wages.

Economic slowdown concerns rise as growth drops to 5.4%, with stagnant wages despite soaring corporate profits. (Representational picture)(REUTERS)
Economic slowdown concerns rise as growth drops to 5.4%, with stagnant wages despite soaring corporate profits. (Representational picture)(REUTERS)

A report prepared for the government by FICCI and Quess Corp has sparked discussions in corporate boardrooms and economic ministries. The report shows that from 2019 to 2023, annual wage growth across six sectors ranged from 0.8 percent in engineering, manufacturing, and infrastructure to 5.4 percent in FMCG companies, The Indian Express reported.

The situation has worsened for workers even in formal sectors due to low or negative growth in real incomes, as wages have not kept up with inflation.

Over the past five years, from 2019 to 2023, retail inflation rose by 4.8 percent, 6.2 percent, 5.5 percent, 6.7 percent, and 5.4 percent, reducing workers' purchasing power, the news report added.

Chief economic advisor V Anantha Nageswaran mentioned the FICCI-Quess report in several of his addresses at corporate gatherings, suggesting that India Inc needs to introspect and take action on the issue.

Quoting government sources, The Indian Express also reported that weak income levels are one of the reasons for subdued consumption, especially in urban areas.

“Post-Covid, consumption rose with pent-up demand, but slower wage growth has raised concerns about a full economic recovery to pre-Covid levels,” the source said.

The FICCI-Quess survey has also revealed that the compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) for wages from 2019 to 2023 was lowest in the EMPI sector at 0.8 percent.

In contrast, the FMCG sector saw the highest wage growth at 5.4 percent. Wage growth in other sectors included 2.8 percent for BFSI, 3.7 percent for retail, 4 percent for IT, and 4.2 percent for logistics.

The average wage in 2023 was lowest in the FMCG sector at 19,023 and highest in the IT sector at 49,076.

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On