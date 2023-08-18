Pyramid Technoplast IPO: Public offering opens for subscription. Check status
Pyramid Technoplast IPO: August 22 is the last day to subscribe for the IPO, through which the company aims to raise ₹153.05 crore.
Pyramid Technoplast IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Pyramid Technoplast Limited opened for subscription on Friday, with August 22 being the last day to subscribe. Based in Mumbai and incorporated in 1997, Pyramid Technoplast Limited is an industrial packaging company that manufactures polymer-based molded products.
Here is all you need to know about the company's IPO:
IPO status: According to Moneycontrol, the IPO subscribed 78% on the first day itself, receiving bids at 59.3 lakh equity shares against the size of 75.60 lakh shares.
Important dates: The public offer opened on August 18 and is available till August 22. Share allocation and listing on exchanges may take place on August 25 and 30, respectively, according to HT's sister publication Mint.
IPO size and share price: The company aims to raise ₹153.05 crore; on August 17, a day before the opening, it raised ₹27.55 crore via anchor book. The price band, on the other hand, has been fixed at ₹151 to ₹166 per share.
IPO lot size: Bidders will be able to apply in lots, with 90 Pyramid Technoplast shares in each lot, as per Mint.
IPO registrar: Bigshare Services Private Limited has been appointed as the official registrar of the book build issue.