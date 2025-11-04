Q2 Results Today LIVE: Adani Ports revenue, net profit grows by more than 25%

Live

India Inc.'s earnings season is in full swing, with SBI, M&M, Adani Group firms, Paytm and IndiGo among the prominent companies who are reporting their quarterly results today.

India Inc’s Q2 FY26 earnings season is on in full swing, with companies across sectors unveiling their July-September scorecards. From IT majors and banks to automakers, FMCG, and new-age technology firms, Corporate India’s results are offering crucial insights into demand trends, margin pressures, and the broader economic pulse. HT Business tracks the key numbers, management commentary, and market reactions as investors assess which sectors are driving growth—and which are losing momentum—in Q2 FY26.

