Q2 Results Today LIVE: Adani Ports revenue, net profit grows by more than 25%
Q2 Results Today: SBI, M&M, IndiGo, Paytm, Indian Hotels, Adani Enterprises and Adani Ports are among the companies declaring their quarterly results today. Track live updates here.
India Inc’s Q2 FY26 earnings season is on in full swing, with companies across sectors unveiling their July-September scorecards. From IT majors and banks to automakers, FMCG, and new-age technology firms, Corporate India’s results are offering crucial insights into demand trends, margin pressures, and the broader economic pulse. HT Business tracks the key numbers, management commentary, and market reactions as investors assess which sectors are driving growth—and which are losing momentum—in Q2 FY26....Read More
Adani Ports Q2 results: Revenue, profit surge by at least a fourth
Net profit of Adani Ports & SEZ Ltd. rose 27.2% over the year-ago period to ₹3,109 crore in the three months ended 30 September 2025, on revenue that increased 29.7% year-on-year to ₹9,167 crore, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday (4 November 2025).
Adani Ports Q2 Results FY26 (Consolidated, YoY)
- Revenue up 29.7% at ₹9,167 crore
- EBITDA up 27% at ₹5,550 crore
- EBITDA margin down 130 bps at 60.5%
- Net profit up 27.2% at ₹3,109 crore
One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.
Suzlon Energy Q2 results: Profit surges sixfold, revenue up 85%
Net profit of Suzlon Energy Ltd. jumped more than sixfold over the year-ago period to ₹1,279 crore in the three months ended 30 September 2025, on revenue that grew 84.1% year-on-year to ₹3,872 crore.
Suzlon Energy Q2 Results (Consolidated, YoY)
- Revenue up 84.1% at ₹3,872 crore
- EBITDA up 149.31% at ₹728 crore
- EBITDA margin up 490 bps at 18.8%
- Net profit up 539.5% at ₹1,279 crore
The quarterly results shot up Suzlon Energy's share price by as much as 2%.
Q2 Results LIVE: SBI, M&M, Paytm, Adani Group firms in focus
Here’s a list of the prominent companies reporting quarterly results today:
State Bank of India, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Adani Enterprises Ltd., Adani Ports & SEZ Ltd., Interglobe Aviation Ltd. (IndiGo), One97 Communications Ltd., Indian Hotels Co. Ltd., Suzlon Energy Ltd., Berger Paints Ltd., Escorts Kubota Ltd., Alembic Pharma Ltd. and Whirlpool of India Ltd.
