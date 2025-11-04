Suzlon Energy Q2 Results: What drove sixfold jump in profit for the renewables firm

Shares of Suzlon Energy Ltd. surged after the renewable-energy firm posted quarterly results that showed that its profit grew sixfold in July-September. Suzlon Energy makes wind turbines. (Representational Image/Unsplash)

Net profit jumped more than sixfold over the year-ago period to ₹1,279 crore in the three months ended 30 September 2025, on revenue that grew 84.1% year-on-year to ₹3,872 crore.

Suzlon Energy Q2 Results (Consolidated, YoY) Revenue up 84.1% at ₹ 3,872 crore

3,872 crore EBITDA up 149.31% at ₹ 728 crore

728 crore EBITDA margin up 490 bps at 18.8%

Net profit up 539.5% at ₹ 1,279 crore One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

According to Morgan Stanley, Suzlon Energy's quarterly results reflect strong execution, margin gains and a robust order book. However it pointed that tax rate clarity and working capital levels warrant monitoring.