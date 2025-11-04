Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Suzlon Energy Q2 Results: What drove sixfold jump in profit for the renewables firm

    Suzlon Energy Q2 Results: Net profit jumped more than sixfold over the year-ago period to 1,279 crore, on revenue that grew 84.1% to 3,872 crore.

    Published on: Nov 04, 2025 3:07 PM IST
    By HT Business Desk
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Shares of Suzlon Energy Ltd. surged after the renewable-energy firm posted quarterly results that showed that its profit grew sixfold in July-September.

    Suzlon Energy makes wind turbines. (Representational Image/Unsplash)
    Suzlon Energy makes wind turbines. (Representational Image/Unsplash)

    Net profit jumped more than sixfold over the year-ago period to 1,279 crore in the three months ended 30 September 2025, on revenue that grew 84.1% year-on-year to 3,872 crore.

    Suzlon Energy Q2 Results (Consolidated, YoY)

    • Revenue up 84.1% at 3,872 crore
    • EBITDA up 149.31% at 728 crore
    • EBITDA margin up 490 bps at 18.8%
    • Net profit up 539.5% at 1,279 crore

    One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

    According to Morgan Stanley, Suzlon Energy's quarterly results reflect strong execution, margin gains and a robust order book. However it pointed that tax rate clarity and working capital levels warrant monitoring.

    recommendedIcon
    Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices on Hindustan Times.
    News/Business/Suzlon Energy Q2 Results: What Drove Sixfold Jump In Profit For The Renewables Firm
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes