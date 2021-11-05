Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Quora preps for IPO in early 2022: Report
business

Quora preps for IPO in early 2022: Report

Quora's listing plans come on the heels of a record-breaking year for IPOs. A number of big-name tech startups including Stripe, Instacart, Rappi and GoPuff are preparing to go public next year, sources have told Reuters.
The Mountain View, California-based company was valued at around $2 billion in a private funding round in 2019.
Published on Nov 05, 2021 08:03 PM IST
Reuters | | Posted by Sharangee Dutta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

US knowledge-sharing website Quora Inc has kicked off preparations for an initial public offering (IPO) in early 2022, according to people familiar with the matter.

Quora has in recent days held talks to hire investment bankers and lawyers for a stock market debut in New York, the sources said. The Mountain View, California-based company was valued at around $2 billion in a private funding round in 2019, and hopes to be worth more than twice that in an IPO, one of the sources added.

The sources, who requested anonymity because the preparations are confidential, cautioned that the timing and size of the flotation are subject to market conditions and could change.

A Quora spokesperson said the company does not "comment on rumors."

Quora's listing plans come on the heels of a record-breaking year for IPOs. A number of big-name tech startups including Stripe, Instacart, Rappi and GoPuff are preparing to go public next year, sources have told Reuters.

Reddit, another social media company, is also preparing to go public in 2022 and is close to hiring advisors for its listing, Reuters has reported.

Founded in 2009 by former Facebook executives Adam D'Angelo and Charlie Cheever, Quora gained popularity on the back of its search engine optimization technology, which provides users with answers to uncommon questions.

RELATED STORIES

While it began as a simple question-and-answer site, it expanded its offerings to include blogging, over 300 million people use Quora every month.

The company has struggled to generate revenue beyond advertising. In the blog post, D'Angelo said Quora would launch a subscription feature that would allow creators to charge for content.

Silicon Valley-based venture capital giant Benchmark Capital and Peter Thiel are among Quora's early investors.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
initial public offering quora
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Govt says edible oil prices show declining trend after duty cuts

Dyson’s latest air purifiers get close to pollution-fighting perfection

Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Friday, Nov 05, 2021

Markets closed on Friday for holiday
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Diwali 2021
Horoscope Today
Diwali bash 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi Air Quality
Diwali 2021 Wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP