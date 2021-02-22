RailTel IPO to announce allotment tomorrow. Here's how to check subscription status
RailTel Corporation of India Limited is scheduled to finalise the initial public offering share allotment on Tuesday, February 23, after the ₹819 crore IPO got an overwhelming response with an oversubscription of 42.39 times. Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) subscribed to their part 65.14 times, while non-institutional investors subscribed to the reserved part 73.25 times and retail individual investors (RIIs) subscribed 16.78 times.
"It is heartening to see the overwhelming response from investors across all categories," Puneet Chawla, chairperson and managing director of RailTel, was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.
The Union cabinet had approved the IPO of the state-owned information and communications technology infrastructure provider by diluting up to 25 per cent of the government's stake. The grey market premium of RailTel went over ₹14 of the issue price. A 15 per cent grey market premium was seen at ₹108.
The investors can check the allotment status of their applied shares on RailTel through KFin Technologies Private Limited website. KFin Technologies Private Limited is a full form here (Sebi) registered entity responsible for IPO allotment and refund processing. Investors can also check their subscription status through the BSE website.
How to check status on the KFIN website:
1. Use the link (https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/) or on the home page of the site click IPO status.
2. Post that, select the IPO and enter either the application number or DPID/Client ID or PAN details.
3. Enter the application number in the case of the application number box. In case of the selection of DPID/Client ID box, choose the depository from the drop-down menu, enter DPIP, Client ID.
4. Enter the permanent account number details in case of selection of PAN.
5. For the last step, a given captcha will be required to enter, after inputting the correct captcha, click submit.
Process for checking status through BSE website:
1. Use the link (https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx).
2. Choose the issue type as equity and the issue name as RailTel Corporation of India from the drop-down list menu, when the IPO allotment gets declared.
3. Enter the application number and PAN. Lastly, click on the search tab for details.
RailTel is scheduled to make its debut on the stock markets on February 26.
RailTel IPO to announce allotment tomorrow. Here's how to check status
