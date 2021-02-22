IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / People will punish oppn in polls: Puducherry CM Narayanasamy resigns after failing to prove majority
Narayanasamy had moved the motion seeking the confidence vote minutes after the assembly met for a one-day special session. (ANI)
Narayanasamy had moved the motion seeking the confidence vote minutes after the assembly met for a one-day special session. (ANI)
india news

People will punish oppn in polls: Puducherry CM Narayanasamy resigns after failing to prove majority

Puducherry chief minister V Narayansamy accused former lieutenant governor Kiran Bedi of "colluding with the opposition" to topple his government.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 12:32 PM IST

Puducherry chief minister V Narayanasamy on Monday met Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan moments after failing to prove majority on the floor of the House and tendered his resignation to her. “We have submitted our resignations… In the coming elections people will punish the opposition who used the three nominated MLAs (of the Bharatiya Janata Party) to topple our government,” the senior Congress leader said.

“We walked out of the House as Speaker refused to accept our contention that the nominated MLAs (of the BJP) do not have a right to vote,” he said.

As Puducherry assembly Speaker VP Sivakozhundu announced that the Congress-led government of Narayansamy failed to prove its majority on the floor of the House, alliance leaders walked out before the motion was put for voting. The Speaker also adjourned the House sine die.

Narayanasamy had moved the motion seeking the confidence vote minutes after the assembly met for a one-day special session. The chief minister accused former lieutenant governor Kiran Bedi of "colluding with the opposition" to topple his government. “Former LG Kiran Bedi and the Centre colluded with the opposition and tried to topple the government. It is clear that the people of Puducherry trust us. This is a government elected by the people,” the CM said. “We formed the government with the support of DMK and independent MLAs. After that, we faced various elections. We have won all the by-elections. It is clear that people of Puducherry trust us,” he also said.

Also read | A timeline of the crisis

"We demanded full statehood to stop the nominated LG from snatching the rights of the people of Puducherry,” Narayanasamy added as he claimed that the Centre has betrayed the people of Puducherry by not granting the requested funds.

The Congress and DMK were left with 12 legislators, including an Independent, in the House whose effective strength is now 26 after a series of resignations. The opposition alliance has 14 MLAs.

The floor test was ordered last Thursday by Soundararajan last Thursday immediately after she was handed an additional charge of Puducherry.

The assembly elections are likely to take place in Puducherry in April-May. The Congress-led coalition had the previous elections held in 2016.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
puducherry assembly
Close
BJP Puducherry unit president V Saminathan (Source: Twitter)
BJP Puducherry unit president V Saminathan (Source: Twitter)
india news

Will not stake a claim to form govt in Puducherry, says BJP

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 12:32 PM IST
We will not try and form a government at this stage. With the people’s blessings in the forthcoming elections and Modiji’s leadership, the NDA will form a government, said BJP state unit president V Saminathan
READ FULL STORY
Close
Narayanasamy had moved the motion seeking the confidence vote minutes after the assembly met for a one-day special session. (ANI)
Narayanasamy had moved the motion seeking the confidence vote minutes after the assembly met for a one-day special session. (ANI)
india news

Puducherry CM Narayanasamy resigns after losing trust vote

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 12:32 PM IST
Puducherry chief minister V Narayansamy accused former lieutenant governor Kiran Bedi of "colluding with the opposition" to topple his government.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel said In year 2020-21, minor forest produce worth nearly <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>115 crore rupees have been procured at minimum support price so far.(HT PHOTO.)
Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel said In year 2020-21, minor forest produce worth nearly 115 crore rupees have been procured at minimum support price so far.(HT PHOTO.)
india news

Chhattisgarh CM sends proposals worth 234cr for tribal development to Centre

By Ritesh Mishra | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Raipur
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 11:50 AM IST
  • Baghel wrote that the procurement of minor forest produce from tribals at minimum support price has played an important role in providing employment to tribals and forest dwellers during Covid-19 crisis.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Fuel prices have been kept unchanged for second straight day (Representative Image)
Fuel prices have been kept unchanged for second straight day (Representative Image)
india news

Fuel prices unchanged for second straight day. Check rates in your city

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Karan Manral, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 11:15 AM IST
After 12 straight days of hike, state-run oil-marketing companies (OMC) had kept prices unchanged on February 21.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image.
Representational image.
india news

Supreme Court to hear Amazon’s plea to stall Future-Reliance deal today

By Utkarsh Anand
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 11:15 AM IST
The US retail giant is also banking on the October 25, 2020 Emergency Arbitrator order passed by the Singapore International Arbitration Centre that had restrained FRL from going ahead with the deal with Reliance Retail
READ FULL STORY
Close
Amravati, which is in the Vidarbha region of Maharashtra, is reporting the highest number of Covid-19 cases across the state. (AP)
Amravati, which is in the Vidarbha region of Maharashtra, is reporting the highest number of Covid-19 cases across the state. (AP)
india news

Maharashtra’s Amravati to go under week-long lockdown from today

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 10:38 AM IST
Amravati’s guardian minister Yashomati Thakur said the lockdown will be in force till 8am on March 1, which she said was essential to control the recent spike in cases.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police personnel stand guard as CBI officials (not in picture) investigate the case in Hathras on October 13, 2020. (File photo)
Police personnel stand guard as CBI officials (not in picture) investigate the case in Hathras on October 13, 2020. (File photo)
india news

Hathras gangrape case: CBI files status report before high court

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 10:23 AM IST
On September 14 last year, a 19-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly raped by four persons in Hathras district when she had gone to the fields. She was referred to Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital in an extremely critical condition where she died two weeks later on September 29
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers demonstrating and raising slogans at the Ghazipur border protest site as the agitation against new farm laws continues, in New Delhi. (Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times)
Farmers demonstrating and raising slogans at the Ghazipur border protest site as the agitation against new farm laws continues, in New Delhi. (Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times)
india news

Farm laws protests LIVE: Tikait to hold Mahapanchayat at 2 states today

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 12:33 PM IST
  • Tikait, Priyanka Gandhi and Kejriwal have all turned their sights towards farmer communities in a bid to corner the government.
READ FULL STORY
Indian women wearing face masks as precaution against COVID-19, stand in queue to cast their vote for local body elections in Ahmedabad, India, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)(AP)
Indian women wearing face masks as precaution against COVID-19, stand in queue to cast their vote for local body elections in Ahmedabad, India, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)(AP)
india news

India’s Covid-19 tally over 11 million, death toll at 156,385

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 10:03 AM IST
There were 14,199 new Covid-19 cases and 83 related deaths in the last 24 hours, the health ministry dashboard showed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy (PTI)
Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy (PTI)
india news

Puducherry Floor Test LIVE: Democracy dead, says CM Narayanasamy after resigning

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 12:41 PM IST
Puducherry Floor Test LIVE: Congress-led coalition govt in Puducherry failed to prove majority in the legislative assembly.
READ FULL STORY
Demonstrators raising slogans at the Ghazipur border protest site in New Delhi. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)
Demonstrators raising slogans at the Ghazipur border protest site in New Delhi. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)
india news

Farmers’ protest: RSS starts outreach programme in Punjab

By Smriti Kak Ramachandran
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 09:24 AM IST
At meetings with local leaders, Sangh functionaries have underlined the need to differentiate between the pro-farmer groups and individuals and organisations known to support the Khalistan movement
READ FULL STORY
Close
There are 17 stations on the Banihal to Baramulla route. (File photo)
There are 17 stations on the Banihal to Baramulla route. (File photo)
india news

11 months on, train services within Kashmir resume today

By Ashiq Hussain
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 10:19 AM IST
There will be two trips to begin with. The train will leave from Baramulla at 9.10am and then from Banihal at 11.25am
READ FULL STORY
Close
Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy (File Photo)(Agency File Phot)
Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy (File Photo)(Agency File Phot)
india news

Puducherry floor test today: A timeline of the crisis

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Karan Manral
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 09:04 AM IST
The ruling Congress-led coalition teeters on the edge in the poll-bound Union territory of Puducherry.
READ FULL STORY
Close
At least 20 traffic heavy stretches across Delhi may soon get “location-specific” decongestion plans to reduce traffic jams and facilitate smooth vehicular movement, officials from Delhi Traffic Police said.(HT File PHOTO)
At least 20 traffic heavy stretches across Delhi may soon get “location-specific” decongestion plans to reduce traffic jams and facilitate smooth vehicular movement, officials from Delhi Traffic Police said.(HT File PHOTO)
india news

New updates from HT: Key Delhi borders remain shut, traffic diverted

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 08:58 AM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People walk on a snow-covered road at Ahlan village in South Kashmir. (File photo)
People walk on a snow-covered road at Ahlan village in South Kashmir. (File photo)
india news

Light rain, snow likely over J&K, Himachal and Uttarakhand

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 08:46 AM IST
Thunderstorms or lightning are also likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad during the next five days, said IMD
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP