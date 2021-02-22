People will punish oppn in polls: Puducherry CM Narayanasamy resigns after failing to prove majority
Puducherry chief minister V Narayanasamy on Monday met Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan moments after failing to prove majority on the floor of the House and tendered his resignation to her. “We have submitted our resignations… In the coming elections people will punish the opposition who used the three nominated MLAs (of the Bharatiya Janata Party) to topple our government,” the senior Congress leader said.
“We walked out of the House as Speaker refused to accept our contention that the nominated MLAs (of the BJP) do not have a right to vote,” he said.
As Puducherry assembly Speaker VP Sivakozhundu announced that the Congress-led government of Narayansamy failed to prove its majority on the floor of the House, alliance leaders walked out before the motion was put for voting. The Speaker also adjourned the House sine die.
Narayanasamy had moved the motion seeking the confidence vote minutes after the assembly met for a one-day special session. The chief minister accused former lieutenant governor Kiran Bedi of "colluding with the opposition" to topple his government. “Former LG Kiran Bedi and the Centre colluded with the opposition and tried to topple the government. It is clear that the people of Puducherry trust us. This is a government elected by the people,” the CM said. “We formed the government with the support of DMK and independent MLAs. After that, we faced various elections. We have won all the by-elections. It is clear that people of Puducherry trust us,” he also said.
"We demanded full statehood to stop the nominated LG from snatching the rights of the people of Puducherry,” Narayanasamy added as he claimed that the Centre has betrayed the people of Puducherry by not granting the requested funds.
The Congress and DMK were left with 12 legislators, including an Independent, in the House whose effective strength is now 26 after a series of resignations. The opposition alliance has 14 MLAs.
The floor test was ordered last Thursday by Soundararajan last Thursday immediately after she was handed an additional charge of Puducherry.
The assembly elections are likely to take place in Puducherry in April-May. The Congress-led coalition had the previous elections held in 2016.
