IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Business / Rally in bitcoin sparked by Elon Musk has almost evaporated
business

Rally in bitcoin sparked by Elon Musk has almost evaporated

Cryptocurrencies have been buffeted recently by volatile retail-investor demand shaped online in Twitter feeds and Reddit forums. Dogecoin -- a Shiba Inu-themed digital coin that started as a joke -- rallied into the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market value last week before plunging over the weekend.
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 11:33 AM IST
Representations of virtual currency bitcoin(Reuters)

A jump in the price of Bitcoin sparked last week by Elon Musk’s Twitter profile had largely unwound by Monday.

The cryptocurrency surged as much as 16% Friday, touching $38,627, after Musk changed his Twitter profile to “#bitcoin.” While the reference was still visible Monday, Bitcoin was back at around $33,600 as of 2 p.m. in Tokyo.

Cryptocurrencies have been buffeted recently by volatile retail-investor demand shaped online in Twitter feeds and Reddit forums. Dogecoin -- a Shiba Inu-themed digital coin that started as a joke -- rallied into the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market value last week before plunging over the weekend.

Bitcoin has shed about $8,000 since reaching an all-time high of almost $42,000 in early January but remains up more than 250% in the past year.

Some argue Bitcoin is winning a wider investor base because it’s muscling in on gold as a hedge for risks such as dollar weakness or faster inflation. Others see a precarious rally propelled largely by speculation atop a tide of stimulus.

The digital asset could be due for a “drawdown” because its price ascent is “steeper than any other financial innovation or asset bubble of the past 50 years,” John Normand, a strategist at JPMorgan Chase & Co., wrote in a note Friday.

Bitcoin rose 3% to $33,560 as of 2 p.m. in Tokyo on Monday. The wider Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index, which includes Bitcoin and second-ranked Ether, dipped 2%.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bitcoins
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP