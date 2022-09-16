Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ramdev announces Patanjali to float 4 IPOs, expects 1 lakh crore turnover in next five years

Published on Sep 16, 2022 12:41 PM IST

ByHT News Desk

Yoga guru Ramdev on Friday announced Patanjali Ayurved will float four initial public offerings (IPO) in the market. During a press conference, Ramdev said the IPOs of Patanjali Ayurved, Patanjali Wellness, Patanjali Medicine and Patanjali Lifestyle will be floated.

He said Patanjali's turnover is set to reach 1 lakh crore in the next five years. Currently, only one of the group companies, Patanjali Foods Ltd, is listed on the stock market. The group acquired edible oil company Ruchi Soya Industries in 2019 and renamed it Patanjali Foods this year.

During the presser, Ramdev alleged a conspiracy to discredit Patanjali Ayurved. He claimed despite falsehoods and a vicious campaign run against him, people are not ready to believe that Patanjali can do anything wrong.

