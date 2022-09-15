Ramdev to announce IPO plans of Patanjali Group tomorrow: Report

Yoga guru Ramdev will announce the initial public offering (IPO) plans of the Patanjali Group companies on Friday during a press conference, a report by Hindustan Times' business publication Livemint said.

“We are pleased to inform you that Swami Ramdev Ji Maharaj will address an important press conference on 16th September 2022 in New Delhi,” Patanjali said in a statement.

Few other agendas of Friday's press include exposing conspiracies and efforts of rumour-mongers who spread false facts and figures with a vested motive to disparage Patanjali and its Swadeshi Movement in the direction of a stronger and healthier India, the statement added.

Ramdev will also outline 'VISION & MISSION 2027' of Patanjali Group and set five major priorities and goals for the next five years towards the group's contribution to making India self-reliant, the Livemint report quoted the statement.

A few days ago, Ramdev told Zee Business that the companies whose IPO will be launched were Patanjali Ayurved, Patanjali Wellness and Patanjali Medicine and Patanjali Lifestyle.

In 2019, Patanjali Ayurveda bought Ruchi Soya for ₹4,350 crore under a resolution process and named it Patanjali Foods. This company is already listed on the stock exchange.

Patanjali Foods has emerged as one of the top fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) players in India. It is also one of the leading manufacturers and marketers of a healthy range of edible oils.

