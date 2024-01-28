 Rana Talwar, first Asian to head a global bank, passes away at 76 - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Business / Rana Talwar, first Asian to head a global bank, passes away at 76

Rana Talwar, first Asian to head a global bank, passes away at 76

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Jan 28, 2024 10:40 AM IST

Talwar, who was unwell, was a former Standard Chartered Bank CEO.

Rana Talwar, the first person from Asia to head a global bank (Standard Chartered) passed away on Saturday at the age of 76 after being unwell for some time.

Rana Talwar (Image courtesy: TOI)
Rana Talwar (Image courtesy: TOI)

“We regret to inform about the sad demise of non-executive director Gurvirendra Singh (Rana) Talwar, which was intimated to the company by the family members,” real estate giant DLF said in a regulatory filing, reported the Times of India.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Talwar was a board member at DLF, having joined the realty major in 2006. He will be cremated at Delhi's Lodhi Road cremation ground on Sunday.

Who was Rana Talwar?

(1.) He began his career with Citibank India in 1969, swiftly ascending through the ranks to lead its retail businesses in Asia-Pacific, Middle East, Europe, and North America.

(2.) Then, in the summer of 1997, the St Stephens alumnus joined Standard Chartered, assuming the position of CEO after some months, becoming the first Asian to head an international bank.

(3.) There, he was instrumental in major acquisitions, including the Trade Finance business of UBS, Grindlays Bank in India and the Middle East from ANZ, and the Credit Card business from Chase Manhattan in Hong Kong.

(4.) After moving on from Standard Chartered in 2002, the veteran banker founded Sabre Capital, a private equity firm. Interestingly, ‘Sabre’ means a sword, which translates to ‘Talwar’ in Hindi.

(5.) He is survived by his wife, Renuka, whose father is DLF Group chairman emeritus KP Singh. The couple's son, Rahul, is also involved with DLF.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Budget 2024 and Business NewsBudget 2024 Livealong withGold Rates Today, India News Updates other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On