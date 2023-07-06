Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
RBI appoints P Vasudevan as new executive director

PTI |
Jul 06, 2023 09:15 PM IST

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has appointed P Vasudevan as Executive Director, responsible for currency management and other departments.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday said it has appointed P Vasudevan as Executive Director (ED) and he will look after three departments, including that of currency management. The appointment is with effect from July 3, RBI said in a statement.

Prior to being promoted as ED, Vasudevan was the Chief General Manager-in-charge of the Department of Payment and Settlement Systems.

He has, over a span of nearly three decades in the Reserve Bank, served in supervision of banks and non-banking financial companies, payment and settlement systems and other areas, including a stint as Member of Faculty in Bankers' Training College.

He has worked in the central office as well as at Bengaluru, Mumbai and New Delhi regional offices of the Reserve Bank.

Vasudevan holds a Master's degree in finance and Certifications in Information Systems Audit (CISA), Information Security Management (CISM) and Fintech (National University of Singapore). He is a Certified Associate of the Indian Institute of Bankers (CAIIB) and an alumnus of the Wharton School.

reserve bank of india rbi executive director
