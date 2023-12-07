Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Business / RBI cancels license of UP bank, says 'can't pay its present depositors in full'

RBI cancels license of UP bank, says 'can't pay its present depositors in full'

ByHT News Desk
Dec 07, 2023 08:08 PM IST

Depositors can get up to ₹5 lakh back, according to RBI rules.

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has cancelled the license of Sitapur-based Urban Co-operative Bank in Uttar Pradesh. With effect from Thursday's close of business, the bank will have to cease operations and banking services. RBI has asked the Commissioner and Registrar of Cooperatives, Uttar Pradesh, to issue an order for shutting down the bank and appointing a liquidator for the bank.

RBI office in Mumbai.(Reuters file photo)

The Reserve Bank of India said the bank's license was cancelled due to lack of adequate capital and prospects of earning. It added that the Urban Co-operative Bank had also failed to comply with the sections of the Banking Regulation Act of 1949.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The Reserve Bank of India said the operation of the bank was detrimental to the interests of its depositors, reported ANI.

"The bank with its present financial position would be unable to pay its present depositors in full, and the public interest would be adversely affected if the bank is allowed to carry on its banking business any further," RBI said.

The RBI has prohibited the bank from any banking, including depositing money and repaying its customers.

After the liquidation of the bank, every depositor would be entitled to receive a deposit insurance claim amount of his/her deposits up to a monetary ceiling of 5,00,000 from the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation, it said.

98.92 percent of the depositors will receive the full amount of their money.

With inputs from ANI

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
rbi uttar pradesh
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP