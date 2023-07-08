Home / Business / RBI issues new circular on debit and credit cards. Will it benefit customers?

RBI issues new circular on debit and credit cards. Will it benefit customers?

ByHT News Desk
Jul 08, 2023 11:51 AM IST

The central bank added that the option may be exercised by customers either at the time of issue or at any subsequent time.

The Reserve Bank of India in its draft circular has asked card issuers not to enter into any arrangement or agreement with the card networks which restrain them from availing the services of card networks.

RBI has asked card issuers to provide an option to their eligible customers to pick any one among the multiple card networks(SHUTTERSTOCK)
RBI has asked card issuers to provide an option to their eligible customers to pick any one among the multiple card networks(SHUTTERSTOCK)

It has also asked the card issuers to provide an option to their eligible customers to pick any one among the multiple card networks. The central bank added that the option may be exercised by customers either at the time of issue or at any subsequent time.

“Card issuers and card networks shall ensure to adhere to the above requirements in existing agreements at the time of amendment or renewal thereof, and fresh agreements executed from the date of this circular”, the RBI draft circular added.

The rule is a challenge to the existing practice of an agreement between the card issuers and the networks, thus paving way for card network portability. Amit Gupta, managing director, SAG Infotech, explains this term.

According to him, Credit card network portability refers to the ability of consumers to transfer their credit card accounts from one network to another.

Gupta adds,"Just like we can switch our mobile service providers while keeping the same phone number, credit card network portability allows cardholders to maintain their existing credit card accounts, balances, and credit history while switching to a different payment network".

How does it help customers?

Amit Gupta added that it will empower customers to pick the card network that suits their needs, whether it is dependent on factors including rewards programmes, acceptance or customer service.

He added that it will enhance competition among credit card networks and will give customers more control over their financial choices. However, Gupta added that not all credit card issuers or networks may back portability and there might be specific terms and conditions with the transfer process.

Therefore, individuals considering credit card network portability should carefully research and evaluate their options before making any decisions”, he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 08, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out