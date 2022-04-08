Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
RBI keeps key lending rate unchanged, real GDP growth projected at 7.2%

RBI monetary policy: While the repo rate remains unchanged at 4 per cent, the reverse repo rate has been changed to 3.5 per cent.
FILE PHOTO: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) seal is pictured on a gate outside the RBI headquarters in Mumbai, India, (REUTERS)
Published on Apr 08, 2022 10:14 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Edited by Swati Bhasin

In the first monetary policy of the new financial year, the RBI has kept the repo rate - the key lending rate - unchanged. "The Monetary Policy Committee voted unanimously to leave the repo rate unchanged at 4 per cent. The MPC also voted unanimously to keep stance accommodative," RBI governor Shaktikanta Das said in a video address. The real GDP growth for 2022-23 has been projected at 7.2 per cent, he added.

“Now, two years later as we were emerging out of the pandemic situation, the global economy has seen tectonic shifts beginning February 24 with the commencement of the war in Europe, followed by sanctions and escalating geopolitical tensions,” Das underlined.

"Caught in the cross-currents of multiple headwinds, our approach needs to be cautious but proactive in mitigating the adverse impact on India's growth, inflation and financial conditions," he added.

"I am emphasizing on three different aspects which place us in a position that would enable us to deal with the merging crisis and challenges. First, significant improvement in the external sector. Second, Foreign Exchange Reserves which are at very comfortable levels. Third, substantial strengthening of the financial sector," Das further emphasised.

The central bank said it would restore the width of the liquidity adjustment facility to 50 basis points.

(With inputs from Reuters, ANI) 

