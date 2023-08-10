RBI MPC Updates: Repo rate unchanged at 6.5%, UPI Lite payment limit raised to 500

RBI governor Shaktikanta Das announced the interest rate decision of its Monetary Policy Committee today. He also announced other decisions taken by the central bank amid global economic uncertainties. Experts had earlier predicted that the RBI MPC will keep the key policy rate unchanged.

RBI governor Shaktikanta Das(ANI )

The last two bi-monthly policy reviews were held in April and June. In the June 2022 review, the RBI MPC decided to keep the key repo rate unchanged at 6.50 per cent.