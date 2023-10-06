RBI Monetary Policy Live Updates: Inflation likely to ease in September, says Shaktikanta Das
RBI Monetary Policy Live Updates: At the previous Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meet, in August, the policy repo rate was left unchanged at 6.50%.
RBI Monetary Policy Live Updates: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das is briefing the media regarding the decisions taken at the central bank's latest 3-day Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meet, which began on Wednesday.
At the previous meet, in August, the MPC decided to retain the policy repo rate at 6.50%. In fact, in its previous three policies, including the one in August, the panel maintained status quo on interest rates. It is widely expected that the repo rate will be left unchanged this time as well.
Since May last year, the repo rate has seen an increase of 250 basis points (bps).
- Fri, 06 Oct 2023 10:09 AM
RBI Monetary Policy Live Updates: MPC retains repo rate at 6.50%
The central bank's MPC decided ‘unanimously’ to keep the policy repo rate unchanged at 6.50%, announces RBI governor Shaktikanta Das.
“After a detailed assessment of the evolving macroeconomic and financial developments and the outlook, RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee decided unanimously to keep the Policy Repo Rate unchanged at 6.5%,” says Das.
- Fri, 06 Oct 2023 09:49 AM
RBI Monetary Policy Live Updates: Where to watch Shaktikanta Das' address?
RBI governor Shaktikanta Das' press conference can be watched live here. You can also follow this Hindustan Times live blog for the latest updates.
- Fri, 06 Oct 2023 09:36 AM
RBI Monetary Policy Live Updates: Current rates
Repo rate: 6.50%
Standing deposit facility rate: 6.25%
Marginal standing facility rate: 6.75%
Bank rate: 6.75%
Fixed reverse repo rate: 3.35%
- Fri, 06 Oct 2023 09:24 AM
RBI Monetary Policy Live Updates: Status quo expected on repo rate
It is widely expected that the MPC will maintain status quo on the repo rate, keeping it at 6.50%. In its previous three policy meets, including the most recent one in August, the panel decided to keep the rate unchanged.
- Fri, 06 Oct 2023 09:03 AM
RBI Monetary Policy Live Updates: MPC decisions to be announced today
At 10, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das will unveil decisions taken at the central bank's latest Monetary Policy Committee meet, being held since Wednesday. The repo rate, left unchanged at 6.50% at the previous August meet, is expected to remain unchanged this time as well.