RBI monetary policy meeting: Will governor Shaktikanta Das announce a rate cut? What to expect?

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is set to announce its interest rate decision on Friday, December 6, following a three-day monetary policy meeting. Amid high inflation and sluggish GDP growth, according to experts, the RBI will maintain the repo rate but may adjust the cash reserve ratio (CRR) to address mixed economic signals. Shaktikanta Das, governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).(Bloomberg)

"Coming up: Monetary Policy Statement by #RBI Governor @DasShaktikanta on December 06, 2024, at 10:00 am," the Reserve Bank announced on social media platform 'X'.

Reserve Bank governor Shaktikanta Das, headed a six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), started its meeting to decide on the next set of bi-monthly monetary policy on Wednesday.

Shaktikanta Das is chairing the last MPC meeting of his current term which ends on December 10.

The central bank has kept the repo or short-term lending rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent since February 2023.

The government has tasked the RBI with ensuring consumer price index (CPI)- based inflation remains at 4 per cent with a margin of 2 per cent on either side.

In an off-cycle meeting in May 2022, the MPC raised the policy rate by 40 basis points and it was followed by rate hikes of varying sizes in the subsequent meetings till February 2023. The repo rate was raised by 250 basis points cumulatively between May 2022 and February 2023.

The MPC members are: Nagesh Kumar, director and chief executive, Institute for Studies in Industrial Development, New Delhi; Saugata Bhattacharya, economist; Ram Singh, director, Delhi School of Economics; Rajiv Ranjan, executive director, RBI; Michael Debabrata Patra, deputy governor, RBI; and Shaktikanta Das, Governor, RBI.

RBI MPC meeting: Top points