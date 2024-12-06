RBI MPC meeting live updates: Governor Shaktikanta Das to announce decision on interest rate at 10am

Dec 6, 2024 9:32 AM IST

RBI MPC meeting live updates: Jyoti Prakash Gadia, Managing Director at Resurgent India said, "Based on the current challenging scenario of heightened food inflation of over 6% in last October and tardy GDP growth rate of 5.4% in Q2, the RBI is in a position of dilemma, in taking a view on repo rate cut. However, taking into account the continued uncertainties at both domestic and global level, time may not be considered to be ripe for a rate cut by RBI in December 2024.

Despite a shift in stance to 'Neutral' in the last October policy review, the central bank is expected to maintain a pause in repo rate and further keep a wait and watch approach till next February to have a final view on rate cut. Although improved supplies of agriculture products may bring in some moderation in food prices, the October numbers of food inflation above 6% may prove to be a deterrent against any reduction in the repo rate immediately.

Although some pressure is being built for an early rate cut on account of low GDP numbers in Q2, the decision is likely to be postponed to February 2025, by when greater clarity is expected on inflation front and also the GDP growth rate for two more months shall be available, for a considered evaluation of the growth inflation matrix."