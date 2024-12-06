RBI MPC meeting live updates: Governor Shaktikanta Das to announce decision on interest rate at 10am
RBI MPC meeting live updates: The RBI's December 2024 monetary policy has to tackle both rising inflation as well as slowing down GDP growth
RBI MPC meeting live updates: RBI governor Shaktikanta Das will announce the monetary policy committee's (MPC) decision on the repo rate at 10am on Friday, December 6. India's inflation surged to 6.2% in October 2024, breaching the RBI's tolerance limit and gross domestic product (GDP) growth slowed down to 5.4% for the July-September quarter....Read More
At the previous MPC meeting in October 2024, the RBI decided to keep the repo rate unchanged at 6.5%.
It may also be the final MPC with Governor Das at the helm as his term ends this month. However, it is unknown if he will continue in office or not since he got an extension in 2021 after being appointed in December 2018.
RBI MPC meeting live updates: RBI not cutting rates could disrupt banking sector stock momentum
RBI MPC meeting live updates: Gaurav Garg, Research Analyst at Lemonn Market Desk said, “the market is expecting a rate cut, driving momentum in PSU banks, private banks, and financial services in recent days amid speculation. However, any deviation from these expectations could potentially disrupt sector's momentum. The RBI, on the other hand, may choose to delay rate cuts to ensure inflation aligns more comfortably with its target levels, prioritizing economic stability over immediate market sentiments.”
RBI MPC meeting live updates: Will RBI change the repo rate or Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR)?
RBI MPC meeting live updates: Suman Chowdhury, Executive Director & Chief Economist at Acuitè Ratings said, "The global environment is becoming increasingly challenging, with markets preparing for a stronger dollar, higher capital costs, and significant investment flows back to the US, limiting the options for RBI if growth was to slow down significantly. This may persuade the central bank to consider non-rate measures; a Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) cut may be on the table.
A CRR cut would inject liquidity into the banking system, providing a cushion for economic activity without directly affecting the repo rate. Between Dec'24 and Feb'25, there is a significant likelihood of a 50-bps cut in CRR, bringing it to 4.00% from 4.50%."
RBI MPC meeting live updates: Is it the right time to cut the repo rate?
RBI MPC meeting live updates: Jyoti Prakash Gadia, Managing Director at Resurgent India said, "Based on the current challenging scenario of heightened food inflation of over 6% in last October and tardy GDP growth rate of 5.4% in Q2, the RBI is in a position of dilemma, in taking a view on repo rate cut. However, taking into account the continued uncertainties at both domestic and global level, time may not be considered to be ripe for a rate cut by RBI in December 2024.
Despite a shift in stance to 'Neutral' in the last October policy review, the central bank is expected to maintain a pause in repo rate and further keep a wait and watch approach till next February to have a final view on rate cut. Although improved supplies of agriculture products may bring in some moderation in food prices, the October numbers of food inflation above 6% may prove to be a deterrent against any reduction in the repo rate immediately.
Although some pressure is being built for an early rate cut on account of low GDP numbers in Q2, the decision is likely to be postponed to February 2025, by when greater clarity is expected on inflation front and also the GDP growth rate for two more months shall be available, for a considered evaluation of the growth inflation matrix."
RBI MPC meeting live updates: Where to watch monetary policy announcement
RBI MPC meeting live updates: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das' monetary policy announcement will be streamed live on the RBI's official YouTube channel as well as social media platforms including Facebook and X (Formerly Twitter).
RBI MPC meeting live updates: Long-duration funds including gilt funds are susceptible to interest rate changes
RBI MPC meeting live updates: Kirang Gandhi, Personal Financial Mentor said, "As the market braces for an anticipated rate cut by the RBI, it presents a prime opportunity for investors to adjust their debt portfolios accordingly. Long-duration funds, including gilt funds, are susceptible to interest rate changes and typically see a significant rise in NAV when bond yields decline.
A 50-75 bps rally is predicted and thus, it may be better to shift toward these funds for those looking to maximize returns. For investors anticipating a low-interest-rate environment in 2025, gradually increasing allocations to long-duration funds could be a strategic move now."
RBI MPC meeting live updates: Agriculture sector's rebound to bolster rural economy and boost private consumption amid GDP slowdown
RBI MPC meeting live updates: Suman Chowdhury, Executive Director & Chief Economist at Acuitè Ratings said, "India’s economic growth has shown clear signs of strain. The Q2FY25 GDP growth rate slumped to 5.4%, a sharp deviation from the projected 6.5% and marking the slowest growth in seven quarters.
However, there are also reasons to be optimistic on other fronts. The agricultural sector, which had been sluggish in the previous fiscal year, has started to rebound amidst a favourable monsoon. The sector grew by 3.5% in Q2FY25, offering a much-needed lifeline for rural India. This sector’s recovery is expected to bolster the rural economy in the current fiscal, providing a boost to private consumption.
In lieu of the latest print, we have downgraded our growth forecasts to 6.4% for FY25. We will await RBI’s commentary on the growth scenario given its earlier optimism; it continued to peg its growth forecast for FY25 at 7.2% till Oct-24; the extent of the downward growth revision will be an important indicator of the speed of transition from hawkishness to dovishness."
