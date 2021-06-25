Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / RBI spells out rules for NBFCs to pay dividends
business

RBI spells out rules for NBFCs to pay dividends

The regulator said the conditions are specific to different categories of NBFCs, which will have to meet minimum capital adequacy ratios, net non-performing asset (NPA) ratios, and a few other criteria to be able to declare dividend to shareholders.
By Shayan Ghosh, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JUN 25, 2021 06:03 AM IST
The RBI said a non-bank financier must report a net NPA ratio of less than 6% in each of the last three years, including as at the close of the financial year for which dividend is proposed.(Mint)

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday put in place certain conditions for non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) to pay dividends to shareholders from the financial year ending March 31 2022.

The regulator said the conditions are specific to different categories of NBFCs, which will have to meet minimum capital adequacy ratios, net non-performing asset (NPA) ratios, and a few other criteria to be able to declare dividend to shareholders.

The RBI said a non-bank financier must report a net NPA ratio of less than 6% in each of the last three years, including as at the close of the financial year for which dividend is proposed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rbi nbfcs
TRENDING NEWS

Needy little lamb asks human for pets, ‘cutest thing’ say netizens

Museum in Berlin opens kids' museum about Noah's Ark with recycled materials

Odisha man makes miniature statue of Lord Jagannath using 1475 ice-cream sticks

This nani has a savage reaction to woman’s new bodysuit, has netizens in splits
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
UEFA Euro 2020
Britney Spears
Petrol Price
PM Narendra Modi
Covid Vaccine
Kabir Das Jayanti 2021
Virat Kohli
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP