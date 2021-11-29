Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / RBI supersedes board of Reliance Capital; appoints administrator
business

RBI supersedes board of Reliance Capital; appoints administrator

The RBI said the board has been superseded "in view of the defaults by RCL in meeting the various payment obligations to its creditors and serious governance concerns which the Board has not been able to address effectively".
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will also apply to the NCLT, Mumbai, for appointing the administrator as the Insolvency Resolution Professional.(Reuters)
Published on Nov 29, 2021 04:40 PM IST
PTI |

The RBI on Monday superseded the board of Reliance Capital Ltd (RCL), promoted by Anil Ambani's Reliance Group, in view of the defaults in meeting payment obligations.

The RBI said the board has been superseded "in view of the defaults by RCL in meeting the various payment obligations to its creditors and serious governance concerns which the Board has not been able to address effectively".

It has also appointed Nageswar Rao Y (Ex-Executive Director, Bank of Maharashtra) as the administrator of the NBFC.

"The Reserve Bank will shortly initiate the process of resolution of the company under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy (Insolvency and Liquidation Proceedings of Financial Service Providers and Application to Adjudicating Authority) Rules, 2019," the central bank said in a statement.

The Reserve Bank will also apply to the NCLT, Mumbai, for appointing the administrator as the Insolvency Resolution Professional.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
reserve bank of india
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
PM Modi
India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st Test, Day 5
Bisahulal Sahu
Parliament Winter Session 2021 LIVE
India Covid-19 Cases
Delhi’s Air Quality Index
Delhi schools reopen
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP