Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / RBI to conduct 20,000 crore bond purchase under G-SAP today
business

RBI to conduct 20,000 crore bond purchase under G-SAP today

With the bond-buying plan, the RBI plans to keep a lid on long-term interest rates amid a massive government borrowing programme.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 08, 2021 07:09 AM IST
The first such auction of 25,000 crore was carried out by the RBI on April 15 this year.(Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint File Photo))

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will carry out open market purchase of government bonds worth 20,000 crore under the G-sec Acquisition Programme (G-SAP 2.0) on Thursday. RBI governor Shaktikanta Das had said earlier this month that the bank will conduct these purchases to support the market.

The RBI has kept a target of purchansing government securities of 1.2 lakh crore under the G-SAP 2.0 in the second quarter of the financial year.

The next purchase for 20,000 crore is scheduled to take place on July 22.

The first such auction of 25,000 crore was held on April 15 this year. The second purchase of 35,000 crore took place on May 20.

With the bond-buying plan, the RBI plans to keep a lid on long-term interest rates amid a massive government borrowing programme.

The government raises money from the market to fund its fiscal deficit through dated securities and treasury bills.

The RBI has said it remains committed to use all instruments at its command to revive the economy by maintaining congenial financial conditions, mitigate the impact of Covid-19 and restore the economy to a path of sustainable growth while preserving macroeconomic and financial stability.

G-SAP is running alongside RBI's regular operations including Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF), open market operations (OMOs) and Operation Twist.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
reserve bank of india rbi
TRENDING NEWS

End of an era: Odisha sand artist sculpts beautiful tribute to Dilip Kumar

This majestic white tiger at an US zoo is turning heads online. Watch

Irish café worker escorts customer on wheelchair in heavy rain. Watch

MS Dhoni turns 40, Sachin Tendulkar shares wish with nostalgic pic
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Monsoon
ITR filing
Twitter
Gold Prices Today
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP