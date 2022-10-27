RBI's additional monetary police committee meet on Nov 3: Report
RBI's additional monetary police committee meet on Nov 3, Reuters reported.
RBI's additional monetary police committee meet will be held on November 3.“Under the provisions of Section 45ZN of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Act 1934, read along with the Gazette notifications S.O.2215(E) dated June 27, 2016 and S.O.1422(E) dated March 31, 2021 and the Regulation 7 of the RBI Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) and Monetary Policy Process Regulation, 2016, an additional meeting of the MPC is being scheduled on November 3, 2022”, the central bank stated on its website.
