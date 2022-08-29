Reliance AGM 2022 highlights: Jio 5G by Diwali, Reliance Retail to enter FMCG

Reliance AGM 2022: RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani on Monday announced the 5G standolone services in India. At the annual general meeting, Ambani announced the 5G services will be rolled out in select metro cities by Diwali.

Jio will deploy the latest version of 5G called standalone 5G. It will invest ₹2 lakh crore on 5G infrastructure. Besides Metaverse, AGM was live on different social media platforms apart from their homegrown HD video conferencing application JioMeet. It is probably the first company globally to conduct its annual general meeting on a virtual reality platform and various social media platform.

