Reliance AGM 2022 at 2 pm today. When and how to watch LIVE

All eyes are on the Reliance Annual General Meeting 2022 which will be held at 2 pm. Reliance Industries chairperson Mukesh Ambani will deliver his annual address to the investors. The meeting has already generated a lot of excitement not just among investors but also the general public. The meeting assumes significance as Ambani is set to announce the company's big decisions including the succession plan and the 5G services rollout.

RIL AGM 2022 Today Live UpdatesAs mentioned earlier, the meeting will begin at 2 pm and will be live streamed across the company's social media platforms. Here's how and when you can watch it LIVE.Jio LINK: https://jiomeet.jio.com/rilagm/joinmeetingWhen you log on to this website, select Others and enter your name. You will need to enter your name and organisation. A captcha code will be available for you to enter the Reliance AGM 2022. Here are the other sources where you can watch Mukesh Ambani's address. Reliance Industries Facebook URL: https://www.facebook.com/RelianceIndustriesLimitedJio Facebook URL: https://www.facebook.com/Jio

Jio Twitter: https://twitter.com/reliancejioReliance has also activated its 7977111111 WhatsApp Chatbot for its 45th AGM for anyone to easily discover the dates and processes etc around the AGM, PTI reported.

The chatbot, which can be activated with a simple 'hi' message to the given number, helps a user find details like the date and timing of the AGM, how to watch it live, how a shareholder can vote or ask questions etc.

All this takes place in a conversational manner within the familiar WhatsApp environment that encourages greater user engagement, they said adding at the time of last AGM in June 2021, the chatbot handled over a lakh queries successfully with a high degree of accuracy.

