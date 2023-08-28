Reliance AGM 2023 Live Updates: 46th annual general meet today, Mukesh Ambani to address

Reliance AGM 2023 Live Updates: Reliance Industries Limited's (RIL) 46th annual general meeting (AGM) will be held on Monday. The event will begin at 2pm, taking place through video-conferencing. It will also be live-streamed across various social media platforms, including YouTube.

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and MD, Reliance Industries Limited (File Photo)

Mukesh Ambani, MD and Chairman, RIL, will address the AGM, as will his children, Isha and Akash, who hold official positions in the conglomerate. While the trio will unveil RIL's business blueprint for the future, of particular interest will be announcements related to Future Retail and Jio IPOs (initial public offering) and 5G tariff options.