Reliance AGM 2023: Jio promises AI to everyone, everywhere, says Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Industries Limited chairperson Mukesh Ambani on Monday said the company is committed to create up to 2,000 MW of Artificial Intelligence-ready computing capacity.

Reliance Industries Limited chairperson Mukesh Ambani speaks at the company's 46th annual general meeting. (Reliance)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“A global AI revolution is reshaping the world around us. Jio Platforms wants to lead in developing India-specific AI models and AI-powered solutions across domains, thereby delivering benefit of AI to Indians, businesses and government”, Ambani said at the business conglomerate's 46th annual genera meeting via video conferencing. Reliance AGM 2023: LIVE updates“India has scale. India has data. India has talent. But we also need AI-ready digital infrastructure that can handle AI's immense computational demands”, he added. “As this sector expands, we stand committed to create up to 2,000 MW of AI-ready computing capacity, across both cloud and edge locations...Over the next five years, we plan to shift most of our energy footprint in connectivity and digital services to green energy, which is not just eco-friendly but also lower cost” he said.“Jio promises AI to everyone, everywhere”, Ambani said."Here is my promise to our countrymen. Seven years ago, Jio promised broadband connectivity to everyone, everywhere. We have delivered. Today Jio promises AI to everyone, everywhere. And we shall deliver," Ambani pledged.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Within the RIL group, talent pool and capabilities are being augmented to swiftly assimilate the latest global innovations in AI, especially the recent advances in generative AI, the RIL chairman added.

‘Jio 5G in 96% of India’s census towns'

Mukesh Ambani said that Reliance Jio's customer base crossed 450 million, with the 5G network covering 96 per cent of India's census towns. The RIL chairperson announced the launch of Jio AirFiber on Ganesh Chaturthi, which falls on September 19.

"Jio was launched seven years ago with a mission to transform India into a Premier Digital Society, and added “we have invested our heart and soul into building a Digital Public Infrastructure which the entire world has begun to admire”, he added, calling Jio as the main catalyst of India's digital transformation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"And we are the only company with the capacity to smoothly transition our entire 4G customer base to 5G, with minimal additional capital expenditure. With the growing adoption of Jio 5G, we are also seeing an increasing trend of high-ARPU, post-paid customers choosing Jio as their preferred network," he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON