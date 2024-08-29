Reliance AGM 2024 LIVE: JioBrain AI launched, new JioTV+ offerings, Mukesh Ambani speaks at the 47th AGM of RIL
Reliance AGM 2024 LIVE: Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) Chairman Mukesh Ambani's address for the 47th annual general meeting (AGM) will begin today at 2 pm, with major announcements anticipated to come. The AGM will be livestreamed across various platforms as well. The AGM comes one day after the Competition Commission of India (CCI) approved a ₹70,350-crore merger between Reliance and Walt Disney's media businesses, with the newly created entity potentially being India's largest entertainment company....Read More
Reliance AGM 2024 LIVE: Jio Phonecall AI under development
Reliance AGM 2024 LIVE: “Jio Phonecall AI can record and store any call in Jio Cloud and automatically transcribe it, which means automatically convert it from voice to text. It can also summarize the call, and even translate it into another language. This allows anyone to easily capture and access important voice conversations, making them searchable, shareable, and understandable across languages—all with just a few clicks,” says Akash Ambani
Reliance AGM 2024 LIVE: New JioTV+ offerings launched
Reliance AGM 2024 LIVE: “JioTV+ brings all your entertainment—live TV, on-demand shows, and apps—together in one easy-to-use platform. With JioTV+, you get access to over 860 live TV channels, with all leading channels in stunning High Definition, plus the best content from apps like Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, and Hotstar—all in one place. And we've optimized JioTV+ for a super-fast channel switching experience,” says Akash Ambani.
Reliance AGM 2024 LIVE: Jio users to get free 100 GB of AI cloud storage as part of ‘Jio AI-Cloud Welcome offer’
Reliance AGM 2024 LIVE: Mukesh Ambani announces Jio will give 100 GB of free AI cloud storage to users from this Diwali.
“Thrilled to announce Jio AI-Cloud Welcome offer. Jio users will get up to 100 GB of free cloud storage, to securely store and access all their photos, videos, documents, all other digital content, and data. We plan to launch the Jio AI-Cloud Welcome offer starting Diwali this year, bringing a powerful and affordable solution where cloud data storage and data-powered AI services are available to everyone everywhere,” says Mukesh Ambani.
Reliance AGM 2024 LIVE: Mukesh Ambani launches JioBrain AI
Reliance AGM 2024 LIVE: “Now, AI has become integral to everything we do. We have rapidly augmented our talent and capabilities, embracing the latest in Generative AI. And we are embedding AI into all our processes and offerings, creating end-to-end workflows with real-time, data-driven insights and automation. This is helping us deliver smarter, more responsive services, to both internal users and customers. To streamline AI adoption, Jio is developing a comprehensive suite of tools and platforms that span the entire AI lifecycle. We call this Jio Brain,” says Mukesh Ambani
Reliance AGM 2024 LIVE: ‘Challenging ourselves to add a million homes every 30 days,’ says Mukesh Ambani
Reliance AGM 2024 LIVE: “We acquired the next 1 million air fibre customers in just 100 days. We are now challenging ourselves to add a million homes every 30 days. With this momentum, we are confident of reaching our target of 100 million home broadband customers at record speed. We are also targeting over 20 million small and medium businesses,” says Mukesh Ambani about JioAirFiber
Reliance AGM 2024 LIVE: ‘Jio True 5G has also achieved the world's fastest 5G adoption,’ Mukesh Ambani says
Reliance AGM 2024 LIVE: “Jio has transformed India from 5G-dark to 5G-bright, creating one of the world's most advanced 5G networks. Jio True 5G has also achieved the world's fastest 5G adoption. In just two years, over 130 million customers have embraced Jio True 5G,” says Mukesh Ambani
Reliance AGM 2024 LIVE: "We are a deep tech company," Ambani says
Reliance AGM 2024 LIVE: “With our strategic investments, I can clearly see Reliance holding a position in the top-30 league in the near future,” Mukesh Ambani said. Reliance filed patents in 6G, 5G, AI-LLMs, deep learning, big data, narrowband iOT, etc.
Reliance AGM 2024 LIVE: Jio carries more than 8% global data traffic
Reliance AGM 2024 LIVE: Mukesh Ambani said Jio carries more than 8% of global data traffic, surpassing multiple international competitors
Reliance AGM 2024 LIVE: Reliance filed over 2,555 patents
Reliance AGM 2024 LIVE: “I feel proud to inform you that last year Reliance filed over 2,555 patents, mainly in the areas of bio-energy innovations, solar and other green energy sources, and high-value chemicals,” said Mukesh Ambani.
Reliance AGM 2024 LIVE: RIL AGM begins
RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani's address for the 47th Annual General Meeting has begun.
Reliance AGM 2024 LIVE: RIL's Q1 2024-25 results
RIL reported a 11.5% increase in revenue for the first quarter of the financial year 2024-25, reaching ₹2.58 lakh crore compared to the same period last year, but net profit (before minority interest) decreased by 4.5% to ₹17,445 crore.
Reliance AGM 2024 LIVE: Bonus issue considered in 1:1 ratio
RIL to consider bonus issue in ratio of 1:1 on Sept 5
Reliance AGM 2024 LIVE: Shares trade 1.95% in the green prior to AGM
Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) shares are trading at ₹3,054.20 on the Bombay Stock exchange (BSE) prior to the beginning of the AGM, which is a gain of 1.95% or ₹58.45.
Reliance AGM 2024 LIVE: Scheduled at 2 pm
