Reliance declares holiday for all its offices on January 22 for Ram temple ceremony

In anticipation of the Ayodhya Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony, Reliance Industries has declared a holiday for all its offices nationwide on January 22, ANI reported. Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries Limited

The consecration ceremony of the Ram temple, known as the 'Pran Pratishtha,' is scheduled for January 22 in Ayodhya. The consecration ceremony will begin at 12.20 pm and is expected to end at 1 pm.

Centre has declared a half-day closure for all Central Government Offices, Central Institutions, and Central Industrial Establishments across the country on Monday, January 22.

"The Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha at Ayodhya will be celebrated on 22nd January 2024 across India. To enable employees to participate in the celebrations, it has been decided that all Central Government Offices, Central Institutions and Central Industrial Establishments throughout India will be closed for half a day till 1430 hours on 22 January 2024. All Ministries/Departments of Government of India may bring the above decision to the notice of all concerned," read the central government order undersigned by Parveen Jargar Deputy Secretary to the Govt. of India.

On Friday, Reliance Industries Ltd announced a 9.3 per cent increase in its net profit for the December quarter, propelled by the strong performance of its retail and telecom sectors.

The net profit for October-December, the third quarter of the 2023-24 fiscal year, reached ₹17,265 crore, marking a 9.3 per cent growth from ₹15,792 crore in the same period the previous year, as per the company's stock exchange filing.

Reliance Industries reported a consolidated revenue increase of 3.2 per cent, reaching ₹248,160 crore. The capital expenditure for the quarter ending in December 2023 amounted to ₹30,102 crore, directed towards the pan-India 5G rollout, expansion of retail infrastructure, and ventures in the new energy sector. This figure excludes spectrum-related costs and is adjusted for capital advances and asset regrouping.

However, revenue from the oil-to-chemicals unit experienced a 2.4 per cent decline, primarily attributed to lower price realization. Additionally, planned maintenance and inspection shutdowns at units in the Jamnagar refinery complex impacted yields and profitability, as stated by Reliance.