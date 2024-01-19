Amazon gets notice over sale of products claiming to be Ayodhya's Ram Temple ‘prasad’

Action has been initiated against e-commerce giant Amazon in connection with the sale of sweets on its platform under the name of ‘Shri Ram Mandir Ayodhya Prasad’. The Amazon logo pictured outside the company's JFK8 distribution center New York.(Reuters)

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA), headed by Chief Commissioner Rohit Kumar Singh, has initiated action based on a representation made by the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), which has accused Amazon of engaging in “deceptive trade practices” involving the sale of sweets under the guise of 'Shri Ram Mandir Ayodhya Prasad'.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Among the products highlighted are ‘Raghupati Ghee Ladoo’, ‘Khoya Khobi Ladoo’, ‘Ghee Bundi Ladoo’ and ‘Desi Cow Milk Peda’.

“Pursuant to the examination of the representation, it has been observed that various sweets/food products are available for sale on Amazon e-commerce platform (www.amazon.in) claiming it to be “Shri Ram Mandir Ayodhya Prasad”,” a release issued by the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution said.

It said that enabling the sale of food products online that make false representations misleads consumers regarding the genuine characteristics of the product.

Also Read | PM Modi shares playlist with 64 Ram bhajans ahead of Ayodhya Ram Mandir event

“Such practice falsely influences consumers to make purchase decisions they might not have otherwise taken, had the accurate attributes of the product been mentioned,” it further added.

The CCPA has sought a response from Amazon within a week, failing which necessary action may be initiated against them under the provisions of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019.

The CCPA said that it is notable that under Consumer Protection (e-commerce) Rules, 2020, enabling the sale of food products online that make false representations misleads consumers regarding the genuine characteristics of the product.

It added: “Further, 'Misleading advertisement' as defined under the Section 2(28) of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019 means an advertisement, which falsely describes such product or service; or gives a false guarantee to, or is likely to mislead the consumers as to the nature, substance, quantity or quality of such product or service.”

Ram Temple ceremony

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will preside over the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will also share the dais with several other dignitaries.

More than 7,000 people have been invited to the ceremony by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust.

Lakshmi Kant Dixit, a priest from Varanasi, will perform the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony at 12.20 pm. The ceremony is expected to conclude by 1 pm.

The idol of Ram Lalla, sculpted by Mysore-based sculptor Arun Yogiraj, has been selected for installation. The seven-day rituals of the consecration ceremony began on Tuesday. The rituals include various forms of puja. The deity of Ram Lalla will get a divine bath with 125 urns on January 21.

After the January 22 event, the Ram temple will be opened to devotees. Thousands of pilgrims and tourists from across India are expected to visit the temple every day.