Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Reliance Industries looks to buy Norwegian solar module maker REC
business

Reliance Industries looks to buy Norwegian solar module maker REC

Chairman Mukesh Ambani had announced plans to set up the Dhirubhai Ambani Green Energy Giga Complex on 5,000 acres in Jamnagar at the company’s annual general meeting last month.
By Utpal Bhaskar, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 07, 2021 11:37 PM IST
Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries. REC, founded in 1996, has regional hubs in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific.(Reuters)

bReliance Industries Ltd (RIL) is looking to buy Norwegian solar module maker REC Group as part of the oil refiner’s 75,000 crore push into clean energy, said two people aware of the development.

Chairman Mukesh Ambani had announced plans to set up the Dhirubhai Ambani Green Energy Giga Complex on 5,000 acres in Jamnagar at the company’s annual general meeting last month. The complex will have an integrated solar photovoltaic (PV) module giga factory.

Norway’s REC Group has an annual solar panel production capacity of 1.8 gigawatts (GW) and has installed around 10GW capacity globally. REC, founded in 1996, has regional hubs in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

In an emailed response, a spokesperson for RIL declined to “comment on media speculation and rumours”.

“Our company evaluates various opportunities on an ongoing basis,” the spokesperson said.

An REC Group spokesperson said the firm “is in general not commenting about rumours in the marketplace.”

Although India is planning to develop 175GW of renewable capacity, including 100GW of solar, the solar equipment space is dominated by Chinese manufacturers such as Trina Solar Ltd, Jinko Solar, ET Solar, Chint Solar and GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Ltd. India has a manufacturing capacity of only 3GW for solar cells and 15GW for solar modules.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
reliance industries
TRENDING NEWS

End of an era: Odisha sand artist sculpts beautiful tribute to Dilip Kumar

This majestic white tiger at an US zoo is turning heads online. Watch

Irish café worker escorts customer on wheelchair in heavy rain. Watch

MS Dhoni turns 40, Sachin Tendulkar shares wish with nostalgic pic
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Monsoon
ITR filing
Twitter
Gold Prices Today
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP