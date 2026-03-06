Jio IPO to miss timeline due to delay in changes to SEBI listing rules

The government’s delays in formalising changes to listing rules are threatening to miss the timeline for Jio Platforms IPO. A Jio Platforms IPO—the first listing of a major Reliance unit in almost 20 years—could be the country’s biggest ever. (Bloomberg)

Reliance Industries Ltd., the parent company of Jio Platforms Ltd. is waiting for the government to formalise the changes to appoint bankers and file draft IPO papers, according to people familiar with the matter who asked not to be named because the discussions are private. The company is now aiming to file the draft red-herring prospectus before April, depending on the government notification.

Jio, which owns India’s largest wireless operator, is one of the crown jewels of Ambani’s empire. A Jio IPO—the first listing of a major Reliance unit in almost 20 years—could be the country’s biggest ever. Investment bankers have proposed a valuation of as much as $170 billion (about ₹15.5 lakh crore) for the company, which would offer a rare opportunity for investors to buy into one of world’s biggest growth stories of the past decade.

During an annual general meeting in August 2025, RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani had disclosed plans to list Jio Platforms in the first half of 2026.

A top-end valuation could raise about $4.3 billion by selling the minimum stake and would place the company among the biggest companies in India by market value. Meta Platforms Inc. and Alphabet Inc. announced investments totaling more than $10 billion in Jio in 2020.

Deliberations are ongoing and details of the Jio Platforms IPO, including timing and size, may change, the people said. Reliance Industries declined to immediately comment. Representatives for the finance ministry didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

In September 2025, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) approved amendments to its regulations, allowing companies with a post-issue market capitalisation exceeding ₹5 lakh crore to dilute as little as 2.5% in an IPO, rather than the current minimum of 5%.

The rule change is a possible catalyst for mega listings such as Jio and National Stock Exchange of India, but doesn’t yet have final government approval. It’s unclear what the holdup is and there is no indication that the delay is targeting the Jio IPO in particular.

The next step, which can usually take as long as a few months depending on government deliberations, is for the finance ministry to formally incorporate the changes and announce them in the Official Gazette, said Sonam Chandwani, managing partner at KS Legal & Associates.

“While the regulator has paved the way, the industry is now awaiting the final gazette notification, which we expect to see materialise in the first half of 2026,” said Ankita Singh, founder of law firm Sarvaank Associates.

NSE, meanwhile, is proceeding with plans to raise as much as $2.5 billion in an IPO. The company last month invited banks to pitch for roles in the offering.

The two share sales would provide a much needed shot in the arm for the Indian market, where listings have struggled to start 2026 after two consecutive years of record fundraising.