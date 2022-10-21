Reliance Jio posts 28% rise in Q2 profit to 45.18 billion: Report

Reliance Jio Infocomm on Friday posted a 28 per cent year-on-year rise in its net profit for the September quarter at ₹4,518 crore.

Its net profit stood at ₹3528 crore in the same period previous fiscal, the telco said in a regulatory filing.

The revenue from operations jumped 20.2 per cent to ₹22,521 crore for the just ended quarter, from ₹18,735 crore in the year-ago period.

The Q2 scorecard comes amid large-scale network deployments across the country for 5G services, the much-talked about next-generation technology that promises to ring in a new era of turbocharged speeds, lag-free connectivity, and new-age applications in India, the world's second-biggest smartphone market after China.

Earlier this month, Jio announced it will start the beta trial of its 5G services in four cities of Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Varanasi from October 5 with a select set of customers.

