Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 29, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Reliance shares climb 2% after Q4 profit rises

PTI |
Apr 29, 2025 08:13 PM IST

The stock went up by 2.32 per cent to settle at ₹1,400.30 apiece on the BSE. During the day, it rallied 3 per cent to ₹1,410.90.

Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd climbed over 2 per cent on Tuesday, extending the previous day's rally, after the firm reported a 2.4 per cent rise in the March quarter net profit.

The company's market valuation surged by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,35,662.05 crore to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>18,94,938.18 crore in two days.(Reuters)
The company's market valuation surged by 1,35,662.05 crore to 18,94,938.18 crore in two days.(Reuters)

The stock went up by 2.32 per cent to settle at 1,400.30 apiece on the BSE. During the day, it rallied 3 per cent to 1,410.90.

On the NSE, it climbed 2.19 per cent to 1,398.90 per share.

The company's market valuation surged by 1,35,662.05 crore to 18,94,938.18 crore in two days.

The stock emerged as the biggest gainer among the Sensex firms.

Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd on Monday jumped over 5 per cent.

Reliance Industries Ltd on Friday reported a 2.4 per cent rise in the March quarter net profit as store rationalisation in the retail business and improved margins in telecom helped offset weakness in the mainstay oil and petrochemicals business and higher finance cost.

Consolidated net profit of 19,407 crore, or 14.34 per share, in January-March -- the fourth quarter of April 2024 to March 2025 fiscal (FY25) - was higher than 18,951 crore, or 14 a share, in the same period a year back, the company said in a statement.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices and Stock Market Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices and Stock Market Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
News / Business / Reliance shares climb 2% after Q4 profit rises
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 29, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On