Reliance shares climb 2% after Q4 profit rises

Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd climbed over 2 per cent on Tuesday, extending the previous day's rally, after the firm reported a 2.4 per cent rise in the March quarter net profit. The company's market valuation surged by ₹ 1,35,662.05 crore to ₹ 18,94,938.18 crore in two days.(Reuters)

The stock went up by 2.32 per cent to settle at ₹1,400.30 apiece on the BSE. During the day, it rallied 3 per cent to ₹1,410.90.

On the NSE, it climbed 2.19 per cent to ₹1,398.90 per share.

The stock emerged as the biggest gainer among the Sensex firms.

Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd on Monday jumped over 5 per cent.

Reliance Industries Ltd on Friday reported a 2.4 per cent rise in the March quarter net profit as store rationalisation in the retail business and improved margins in telecom helped offset weakness in the mainstay oil and petrochemicals business and higher finance cost.

Consolidated net profit of ₹19,407 crore, or ₹14.34 per share, in January-March -- the fourth quarter of April 2024 to March 2025 fiscal (FY25) - was higher than ₹18,951 crore, or ₹14 a share, in the same period a year back, the company said in a statement.