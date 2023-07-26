Retirement party or 12th birthday party? This 11-year-old millionaire is planning a unique party

Pixie Curtis is an 11-year-old millionaire who’s planning a retirement party for her 12th birthday! The Australian entrepreneur is stepping down from her booming business to focus on school instead.

Millionaire Pixie Curtis plans her retirement party at the age of 11

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Curtis is the CEO of her toy company Pixie’s Fidgets. She started the company in 2021 with her mother, Roxy Jacenko. She started by selling bows and then moved on to launch her own fidget spinner business during the pandemic.

According to News.com.au,the 11-year-old millionaire earns more than $133,000 every month as of 2023.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For her retirement-cum-birthday party, Curtis has prepared goodie-bags for her guests. In an Instagram video, she showed that each bag isfilled with skincare essentials and glow lip treatments worth over $50.

Sponsored by luxury Australian beauty brand MCoBeauty, each bag consists of a six-piece brush set costing $20, bronzing drops worth $16, a 2-in-1 glow lip treatment priced at $7, and lip balm that also costs $7.

Jacenko gave her CEO daughter the idea to plan a retirement party as she emphasised the importance of balancing education with entrepreneurship.

On Instagram, Curtis has amassed over 130,000 followers and often shares snippets of her extravagant lifestyle on the platform.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She revealed that she owns a Mercedes Benz, though as a pre-teen she cannot legally drive. While showing off the goodie-bags, Curtis mentioned that she keeps her car stocked with four of the lip balms that she has added to the bags.

Many netizens have called out Curtis and her parents as they say that she is too young for the lavish lifestyle she showcases.

“Isn’t anyone disturbed by an 11 year old constantly promoting things that are designed for adults???,” read a comment on Instagram. “Let’s just stop and really think about what this represents about this generation and encourage our kids to be kids not marketing machines!”

“Blablablabla … Go be a kid…,” said another commenter. “Listen to yourself trying to be an adult, those nails, make up, the car … Seriously???”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON