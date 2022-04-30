Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Rourkela Steel Plant wins SAIL's ‘Best Integrated Steel Plant’ award
business

Rourkela Steel Plant wins SAIL's ‘Best Integrated Steel Plant’ award

Previously, the plant bagged the Energy Conservation Award in the Eastern region ENCON Award 2021 competition in November last year.
The award was presented by Soma Mondal, chairman of the Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL).(Sourced. )
Updated on Apr 30, 2022 09:34 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

The Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) won the 'Best Integrated Steel Plant' award as part of the SAIL Corporate Awards for Excellence - 2020/21 on Thursday. The award was presented by Soma Mondal, chairman of the Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL).

It was received by Atanu Bhowmick, director in-charge of RSP, accompanied by BR Babu, chief general manager (blast furnace) and I Rajan, chief general manager (traffic, with additional responsibility of utilities and environment), a statement read.

Congratulating RSP on winning the award, Mondal exhorted it to further enhance its all-around performance to carve out a trail of success.

Bhowmick dedicated the award to every Rourkela Steel Plant employee and said the organisation would continue its journey of excellence to become the best steel plant in India.

"Notably Rourkela Steel Plant received the award for its exceptional performance amidst one of the most challenging times - during the Covid-19 pandemic - in production, productivity, techno-economics and profitability in the last fiscal," the statement said.

RELATED STORIES

Previously, the plant bagged the Energy Conservation Award in the Eastern region ENCON Award 2021 competition in November last year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP