Rupee appreciates 15 paise to 82.47 against US dollar in early trade

The rupee gained 15 paise from its previous close against the US Dollar in early trade on Friday. The domestic unit opened at 82.52 against the dollar on the interbank foreign exchange, then rose to 82.47, PTI reported.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The rupee settled at 82.62 against the US dollar on Thursday.

The dollar index, which measures how strong the dollar is relative to a basket of six different currencies, increased 0.03 percent to 105.07.

The international oil benchmark, Brent crude futures, increased 1.22 percent to USD 79.65 a barrel.

Equity benchmarks rose in early trade on Friday after falling in the previous two trading sessions, owing to a positive trend in Asian markets.

The BSE Sensex gained 80.16 points to 60,433.43. The NSE Nifty gained 26.1 points to 18,018.25.

According to exchange data, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets on Thursday, offloading shares worth ₹1,449.45 crore.

DATE OPENING RATE HIGH LOW CLOSING RATE JAN 5 82.75 82.45 82.80 82.62 JAN 4 82.87 82.74 82.91 82.77 JAN 3 82.69 82.91 83.00 83.00 JAN 2 82.66 82.56 82.78 82.78 DEC 30 82.77 82.70 82.82 82.73 DEC 29 82.77 82.77 82.87 82.87 DEC 28 82.84 82.80 82.93 82.80

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON