Rupee gains 6 paise to close near 5-month high of 72.99 vs USD
Extending its gains for the third straight session, the Indian rupee added another 6 paise to settle at a near five-month high of 72.99 against the US dollar on Thursday, tracking a weaker American currency overseas and sustained foreign fund inflows.
At the interbank forex market, the rupee opened higher at 72.96 and touched the day's high of 72.93 against the greenback before shedding some gains towards the fag-end of the session.
It finally closed higher by 6 paise at 72.99 to the dollar, a level not seen since September 1, 2020.
On Wednesday, the rupee had settled at 73.05 against the American currency.
Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, slipped 0.31 per cent to 90.19.
On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex declined 167.36 points or 0.34 per cent to end at 49,624.76; while the NSE Nifty slipped 54.35 points or 0.37 per cent at 14,590.35.
Foreign institutional investors remained net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth ₹2,289.05 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.
Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, dropped 0.87 per cent to USD 55.59 per barrel.
The rupee has gained 29 paise against the dollar over the last three trading sessions.
"Rupee traded in range after a gap-up opening as risky assets keep their outperformance continuing on back of fund inflow globally.
"Some RBI intervention is being witnessed which helped USD-INR to not fall briefly below 72.90. Risky asset performance shall keep rupee buyer interested. Broadly range can continue between 72.60-73.40," said Jateen Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst (Commodity & Currency) at LKP Securities.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Saudi Aramco excludes emissions data in disclosures to investors
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
$200 bn extra savings, lockdown boosts household savings to 20-yr high: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rupee gains 6 paise to close near 5-month high of 72.99 vs USD
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Budget 2021: CII seeks customs duty exemption for defence imports in pvt sector
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sensex breaches 50k-mark, ends lower on profit-booking
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India still hopes oil majors will join race for biggest sale
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India has been through worst of Covid-19, barring another wave, says RBI
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
From 26,000 to 50,000: Tracing Sensex's journey to record high in last 10 months
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hopes fade for turnaround in Asia’s worst-performing currency of 2020
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bitcoin falters for a second day, slides below technical level
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Future Retail, Enterprises hit upper circuit after Sebi clears deal with RIL
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gadkari says govt to bring law to ensure MSME dues are paid within 45 days
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rupee gains 7 paise to trade near 5-month high of 72.98 vs USD
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt to earn ₹1,544 cr from Indian Railway Finance Corporation IPO
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sensex scales 50,000; Reliance gains on nod for Future deal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox